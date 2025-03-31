A video showing a brawl inside a BEST bus in Mumbai has gone viral on social media. The BEST bus conductor was filmed slapping a passenger for recording a confrontation on video. The footage, shared by user @Amarjee41233274, shows the conductor engaged in a heated argument with another passenger. As the situation escalated, the conductor, visibly agitated, slapped the recording passenger and demanded, "Don't shoot video," while attempting to snatch the phone. Another passenger intervened, questioning the conductor's actions and supporting the person filming. The incident highlights ongoing concerns about passenger treatment and accountability among public transport staff. The Mumbai police responded to the post and urged the situation be brought to the nearest Police station and register an official report against the incident. Virar: Delivery Boy Miraculously Survives As Tree Falls Onto Scooter Near Mumbai (Watch Video).

Mumbai BEST Bus Brawl

आवश्यक कारवाईसाठी तुम्ही तुमच्या जवळच्या पोलिस स्टेशनमध्ये या प्रकरणाची तक्रार नोंदवावी ही विनंती. — मुंबई पोलीस - Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) March 29, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)