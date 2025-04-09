In an unfortunate incident in Mumbai, a 65-year-old man died of a suspected heart attack at the MLA quarters in Mumbai. The deceased was identified as Chandrakant Dhotre, a resident of Solapur. According to news agency IANS, Dhotre was staying in a room allotted to MLA Vijaykumar Deshmukh. Meanwhile, the police have filed an ADR and are investigating the incident. Navi Mumbai Shocker: Man Kills 3-Year-Old Girl in Taloja, Planned To Demand Ransom From Girl’s Father To Recover Online Gaming Loss.

Solapur Man Dies of Heart Attack

