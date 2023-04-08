An ugly fight broke out between the staff of bar and some customers last evening in Mumbai’s Dahisar. The video shows the groups slapping and punching each other outside the bar. A man is also seen hitting another man with a chair. The video of the incident has gone viral on social media. After the video of the incident went viral, the Mumbai police took cognisance of the video and has arrested seven staff members and three customers so far. Uttar Pradesh: Man Rushes to Hospital, Claims Snake Bit His Private Part and Entered His Body While Defecating in Hardoi; Here’s What Doctors Said.

Ugly Fight in Dahisar Bar

We have informed Senior Officials of Dahisar Police Station. — मुंबई पोलीस - Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) April 7, 2023

