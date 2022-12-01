In a seemingly funny incident, a woman travelling in a packed Mumbai local gets shifted to the pilot's compartment after insisting to travel in AC Coach here. In the video captioned 'woh street hai, woh kuch bhi kar sakti hai', a woman can be seen boarding a crowded Local train coach post which she insisted to the officials that she wanted to travel in AC Compartment. On her request, she gets shifted to the train's engine where the loco-pilot was present. Mumbai Shocker: Half-Naked Man Molests Woman Passenger, Seen Boarding Local Train at Jogeshwari Station (Video).

Watch woman insisting to travel in AC coach shifted to guard's cabin in Mumbai local:

Lucky ride... But does the guards cabin have AC... as mostly it windows are open.. Hope this doesn't set a precedent for other's to demand similar travel.#Mumbai#MumbaiLocal#AClocal https://t.co/z2nBN2U6JB — मुंबई Matters™✳️ (@mumbaimatterz) November 30, 2022

