The rights that a declared foreigner or illegal immigrant in India has before being deported are being examined by the Gauhati High Court in a key case that is currently before it. The Deputy Solicitor General R.K.D. Choudhury stated that the census shows a rise in the Muslim population in Assam after 1951 during the most recent hearing, which was held on April 28. This is a ‘ploy to take away this part’ of the nation to another, he declared. Choudhury stated that this sudden expansion of population is not just multiplying the people here; it has come over from the other side and as I have submitted. 'No Muslim Man Should Marry 3 Women', Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Advocates Equal Share of Property for Wife.

Declared Foreigners' Case

‘Muslim Population Has Increased In Assam, This Abrupt Growth Has Come From Other Side’: Centre To Gauhati High Court In Hearing On Rights Of Declared Foreigners @AimanChishti #Assam https://t.co/qzxF1jm51Z — Live Law (@LiveLawIndia) April 30, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)