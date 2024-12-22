In a shocking incident at MSKB College in Muzaffarpur, Bihar, a man was brutally beaten and humiliated by three individuals who filmed their actions and shared the video on social media. The attackers used sticks and belts to assault the victim, made him do sit-ups holding his ears, and forced him to lick spit from the ground. The victim's mother filed an FIR, alleging that her son was threatened at knifepoint, preventing him from speaking out. She revealed the attackers also snatched INR 2,000 from him. The video, which went viral on Facebook, showed onlookers failing to intervene. Police have identified the accused, who are currently on the run, and are conducting a search operation to arrest them. Nelamangala Accident Video: CCTV Footage Shows Container Truck Toppling Over SUV on Bengaluru National Highway, 6 Killed.

Man Humiliated in Bihar (Disturbing Video)

Shocking incident in Muzaffarpur, Bihar: A youth was mercilessly thrashed by three individuals, humiliated, and forced to do sit-ups. The accused recorded the act and shared it online. Strict action needed! Source- NDTV pic.twitter.com/QoSLBC4uCh — Awanish Tiwari (@awanish_T) December 22, 2024

