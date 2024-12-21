A tragic accident on the Bengaluru-Tumakuru Highway (NH-48) claimed six lives, including Chandram Yegapagol, Managing Director of Bengaluru-based IAST Software Solutions. CCTV footage from a nearby petrol pump revealed the chilling sequence of events. The accident occurred near Nelamangala on Saturday morning when a speeding container truck lost control, crossed the median, and collided with an Eicher Canter truck. It then toppled onto Chandram’s Volvo XC90 SUV, crushing it completely. All six family members in the SUV died on the spot. The footage highlights the devastating impact of reckless driving, prompting calls for stricter road safety measures. Road Accident in Nelanamangla: 6 Killed As Container Truck Overturns on Car in Karnataka (Watch Video).

Nelamangala Accident Video

CCTV footage captured the harrowing moment when a container truck lost control and toppled onto a #Volvo XC90 car and a two-wheeler on the Bengaluru National Highway, leading to the tragic loss of six lives. The incident occurred near #Nelamangala, highlighting the dangers of… pic.twitter.com/jLOCydktZi — Madhuri Adnal (@madhuriadnal) December 21, 2024

