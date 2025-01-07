Naga Sadhu Pramod Giri Maharaj has stunned devotees arriving at the 2025 Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj by performing a unique Hatha Yoga ritual in freezing temperatures. Despite the ongoing cold wave in Uttar Pradesh, the sadhu bathed with 61 pots of water every morning at 4 AM, an act captured in a viral video. The water was poured on him from earthen pots, showcasing his dedication to the practice. This extraordinary display of faith and endurance left many onlookers in awe. The video, shared by ANI, has quickly gone viral, highlighting the sadhu’s devotion. Maha Kumbh Mela 2025: Over 33 Lakh Users From 183 Countries Visit Official Website of Mahakumbh https://kumbh.gov.in.

Naga Sadhu Pramod Giri Maharaj Performs Cold Water Hatha Yoga at Maha Kumbh Mela 2025

