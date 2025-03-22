In the tragic case of violence in Nagpur, where a man lost his life after being brutally assaulted while trying to reach the railway station. The victim, identified as Irfan Ansari, succumbed to severe injuries, including a fractured leg and head trauma. According to his brother, Imran Sani, Irfan had left for Itarsi Junction Railway Station in an auto-rickshaw. However, the driver refused to go further, citing unrest in the area. Forced to continue on foot, Irfan was attacked by unknown assailants. The assault was so brutal that he fainted at the scene. Despite receiving medical treatment, doctors were unable to save him. His family has demanded strict action against those responsible, stating that no one else should suffer a similar fate. Authorities have launched an investigation to identify and apprehend the attackers. Nagpur Violence: ‘Whatever Damage Has Happened Will Be Recovered From Rioters’, Says Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis (Watch Video).

Irfan Ansari Brutally Attacked During Violence on Way to Railway Station, Dies

#WATCH | Nagpur violence | Imran Sani, brother of deceased Irfan Ansari, says, " We tried our best to save him but we couldn't, doctors treated him well, but they couldn't save him. My brother Irfan Ansari had left for Itarsi Junction Railway Station in an auto. In between auto… https://t.co/NBOPrpvWsJ pic.twitter.com/Q8d8urXkPM — ANI (@ANI) March 22, 2025

