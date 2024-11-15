In a tragic incident, a tigress was seriously injured after a train hit her while she was crossing the Tumsar-Tirodi railway track in Maharashtra's Nagpur. The incident occurred on Friday, November 15. The tigress is reported to have lost her tail and suffered severe injuries on her legs. A video of the injured tigress has surfaced on social media. The heart-wrenching video showed the tigress lying on the railway track. Meanwhile, Indian Railways took cognisance of the video. The Railways escalated the video and matter to the concerned official. Tiger Spotted in Hyderabad: Tiger Seen Crossing Highway Near Nirmal-Adilabad Border in Kuntala Forest, Video Surfaces.

Tigress Injured After Getting Hit by Train (Viewer Discretion Advised)

