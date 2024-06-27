A shocking video from Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, shows a woman walking naked on a busy road at Mohan Nagar Chauraha. The video, which has gone viral on social media, shows the woman roaming without clothes on busy street while no one stops to help or offer her clothing. Filmed two days ago, the 10-second clip captures the woman amid heavy traffic, with vehicles and pedestrians passing by. The incident has sparked outrage and comments on law and order. Despite the proximity of a police booth, authorities were unaware until the video surfaced online on Wednesday night. The woman’s identity and circumstances remain unknown. Uttar Pradesh: Momos Seller Slits Man's Throat on Road in Bareilly, People Stand as Mute Spectator (Disturbing Video).

Naked Woman in Ghaziabad Viral Video

गाजियाबाद । वीडियो को किया गया ब्लर। थाना साहिबाबाद क्षेत्र के मोहन नगर में एक महिला का नग्न अवस्था में घूमते हुए वीडियो हुआ वायरल। जिस तरह से महिला नग्न अवस्था में घूम रही उससे प्रतीत होता है कि किसी अच्छे घर की प्रतीत होती हुई आ रही है महिला नज़र। लगभग रात्रि 8 या 9 बजे की… pic.twitter.com/t3iPMPvCbU — Shakti Singh/शक्ति सिंह (@singhshakti1982) June 26, 2024

