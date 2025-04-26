Today, April 26 (Saturday), banks will be closed for business across the country due to the fourth Saturday of the month. According to the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) calendar, banks are closed on the second and fourth Saturdays of every month. That said, they are open on the first and third Saturdays. As April 26 is the fourth Saturday of the month, banks will remain closed for business today. Bank Holidays in April 2025: Banks To Remain Closed for 10 Days This Month, Check Complete List of Bank Holiday Dates.

Are Banks Open or Closed Today, Saturday April 26?

