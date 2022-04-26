The National Commission for Women (NCW) on Tuesday took note of the articles regarding the alleged gang rape and murder of a woman at a village in the Dausa district of Rajasthan. "Chairperson Rekha Sharma has written to DGP to immediately file an FIR under relevant provisions. NCW also sought arrest of all accused at the earliest," said NCW. "A team led by Madam Chairperson will be visiting the crime scene on Thursday, April 28. The NCW team will also meet the concerned police officials and family of the victim," NCW added.

