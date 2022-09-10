The Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari on Saturday, September 10 shared a video featuring Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar highlighting the importance of six airbags in cars. The video shows Akshay Kumar narrating the importance of airbags in the car.

"Thank You Akshay Kumar for your support to the nationwide National Road Safety Campaign. Your efforts in spreading awareness on road safety issues is truly commendable. We're committed to bring down road accidents in India with awareness & public participation," said the Minister on Twitter.

Thank You @akshaykumar for your support to the nationwide National Road Safety Campaign. Your efforts in spreading the awareness on road safety issues is truly commendable. We're committed to bring down road accidents in India with awareness & public participation. pic.twitter.com/vxZEZJIJmO — Nitin Gadkari (@nitin_gadkari) September 9, 2022

Watch Video:

