Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the Rajya Sabha said there is no GST on hospital bed or ICU. Tax will only be applicable on room with ₹5000 per day rent. Sitharaman stressed that the fundamentals of the Indian economy are strong, while replying on inflation and price rise.

