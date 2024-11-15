A moving car caught fire near Mahamaya Balika Inter College in Noida’s Sector-39 on Thursday. The driver jumped out just in time, escaping unhurt. Passersby informed the police and fire department, who extinguished the fire within 20 minutes. No casualties were reported, but the car was completely destroyed. Preliminary investigations suggest a short circuit as the cause. Traffic was briefly halted, and the vehicle was moved aside to restore normal flow. A video of the incident has gone viral on social media. 'Burning Car' in Delhi Video: Moving Four-Wheeler Engulfs in Flames After Catching Fire in Dwarka Sector-1, 2 Passengers Escape Safely; Terrifying Clip Surfaces.

Noida Car Fire

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)