A girl who was out on an evening walk with her boyfriend was allegedly raped by two men in Palghar district of Maharashtra, police said on Thursday. The alleged incident took place on Wednesday evening when the accused, aged 22 and 25, also thrashed the survivor's boyfriend. They were arrested a day later and produced before a local magistrate who remanded them to police custody till March 27, said the police. Gurugram: Woman Held for Extorting Rs Two Lakh From Two Persons by Filing Fake Gang-Rape Case Against Them.

Palghar Crime

On the basis of a complaint lodged by the boyfriend of the victim, a probe was initiated and the accused were arrested. Both were produced in the court where the court sent them to police custody till March 27. The accused are residents of the Virar area and are drug addicts:… — ANI (@ANI) March 24, 2023

