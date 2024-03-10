A distressing video has circulated on social media, showing a man named Rinku from Bauroli in Khurja, Uttar Pradesh, sending a poignant message to his father before jumping into the Ganges river in the Bulandshahr area. The video, which was sent to his family around noon on Saturday, has led to immediate action from local authorities. In the video, Rinku implores his father to look after his children, stating, “Papa, take care of my children. I am jumping in the Ganga. Please forgive me, I am really troubled.” This emotional plea has deeply affected those who have seen the footage. In response to the video, the Bulandshahr police have launched a search operation, enlisting the help of steamers and divers. Despite a full day of searching, there has been no trace of Rinku. Murder Caught on Camera in Murthal: Liquor Trader Shot Dead While Sleeping in Haryana Dhaba Parking Lot as Miscreants Fire 35 Bullets; Disturbing Video Surfaces.

Man Shares Video Moments Before Jumping in River

