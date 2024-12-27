Today, December 27, the Kerala High Court lifted the ban on the burning of Pappanji, which has traditionally been part of the New Year's Eve festivities in Fort Kochi's Veli ground. Pappanji is a giant effigy of an old man. Every year on December 31, thousands of people from across the state arrive in Fort Kochi to watch the Pappanji burning event. This year, the police had issued notice against the burning of the 50-foot-tall Pappanji at Veli ground, flagging it as a potential safety risk. However, Justice Harisankar V Menon today ordered that the burning of Pappanji be allowed. The court also imposed additional safety precautions, including extending the distance from the base of the effigy to the safety barricade to at least 70 feet. Gala de Fort Kochi told the court that the tradition of erecting and burning the Pappanji effigy dates back to the 15th century and has been part of the Cochin Carnival for several decades. HC on Loan Recovery: Banks Cannot Coerce Defaulting Loan Borrowers To Pay by Publishing Their Photos, It Violates Right to Privacy and Reputation, Says Kerala High Court.

HC Allows Burning of Pappanji

Kerala High Court lifts ban on Pappanji burning at Veli on New Year's eve Read details: https://t.co/BNRde4XOgM pic.twitter.com/DxoszJUnaW — Bar and Bench (@barandbench) December 27, 2024

Burning of Pappanji Effigy in Fort Kochi in 2018

Happy new year guys. Pics from the Cochin carnival #fortkochi . Where #pappanji is burned at the dot on 31st December . Hybrid tradition. Portuguese+ Dutch+ English pic.twitter.com/6Hk9yHa2ya — Versatile Fan (@versatilefan) January 1, 2018

