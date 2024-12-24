The Kerala High Court recently said that a bank cannot publish the photo and details of defaulting borrowers to coerce them to repay loans. The high court bench of Justice Murali Purushothaman stated that such acts invade a person's right to live with dignity and reputation. "The borrowers cannot be coerced to repay the loans by threatening to damage their reputation and privacy. The publication or display of photographs and other details of defaulting borrowers in public will be an invasion on the right of the borrowers to live with dignity and reputation. Such deprivation of life and personal liberty cannot be made except according to procedure established by law," the state's top court said. The high court further noted that such acts infringe a person's right under Article 21 of the Constitution. The court also noted this is not a mode of recovery mentioned in any Act or Rules. BJP’s Wayanad Candidate Navya Haridas Moves Kerala High Court Challenging Congress Leader Priyanka Gandhi’s Election.

Borrowers Cannot Be Coerced To Repay the Loans, Says HC

Banks Cannot Coerce Defaulters To Pay By Publishing Their Photos, It Violates Right To Privacy & Reputation : Kerala High Courthttps://t.co/y5dnmxcQzA — Live Law (@LiveLawIndia) December 24, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)