Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed BJP's Kshetriya Panchayati Raj Parishad via video conferencing on Saturday. PM Modi alleged the Trinmool Congress of threatening BJP candidates and booth capturing during West Bengal Panchayat polls. "They do anything required to ensure that no BJP candidate can file nomination..they not only threaten BJP workers but also the voters. Contracts are given out to capture booths...This is their way of doing politics in the state", he said during his speech. G20 Anti-Corruption Ministerial Meeting 2023: India Has Zero Tolerance Policy Against Corruption, Says PM Narendra Modi in a Video Message (Watch Video).

PM Modi Addresses Kshetriya Panchayati Raj Parishad Video

#WATCH | PM Modi alleges TMC of threatening BJP candidates and booth capturing during West Bengal Panchayat polls "They do anything required to ensure that no BJP candidate can file nomination..they not only threaten BJP workers but also the voters. Contracts are given out to… pic.twitter.com/9yhGFfjWHA — ANI (@ANI) August 12, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)