Prime Minister Narendra Modi who is in Australia on Tuesday met celebrity chef Sarah Todd. Taking to social media, PM Narendra Modi shared a picture with Sarah Todd and said that she is very passionate about India, which was reflected in her deep knowledge about our cuisine, spices and more. "Had an excellent interaction with her in Sydney," PM Modi added. PM Narendra Modi Most Impressive Person Who Understands Business, Says Australian Super CEO Paul Schroder After Meeting Indian Prime Minister (Watch Video).

PM Modi Meets Sarah Todd

— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 23, 2023

