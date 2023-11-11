During a public rally in Hyderabad, PM Modi consoled Manda Krishna Madiga, the chief of Madiga Reservation Porata Samiti (MRPS), who became emotional. The touching moment was captured in a video shared by news agency ANI, where Madiga leaned on PM Modi's shoulder, visibly moved. The Prime Minister offered comfort to the emotional leader during the public event in Telangana. PM Narendra Modi Has Stopped Infiltrators, Abrogated Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir, Says Amit Shah.

PM Narendra Modi Consoles Emotional MRPS Chief

#WATCH | Telangana: PM Modi consoles MRPS (Madiga Reservation Porata Samiti) chief Manda Krishna Madiga, who got emotional during a public rally in Hyderabad pic.twitter.com/mikvyuR1sW — ANI (@ANI) November 11, 2023

