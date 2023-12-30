On Saturday, December 30, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Maharishi Valmiki International Airport in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh, marking a significant development for the region. Phase 1 of the airport, completed at a cost exceeding Rs 1450 crore, includes a terminal building spanning 6500 sqm, capable of serving approximately 10 lakh passengers annually. Following the inauguration, PM Modi undertook a comprehensive tour of the newly inaugurated airport. PM Narendra Modi Ayodhya Visit: Prime Minister Inaugurates Redeveloped Ayodhya Dham Railway Station (Watch Videos).

