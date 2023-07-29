A video of a look-alike of Prime Minister Narendra Modi visiting the Maharahstra Assembly is going viral on social media. The 54-second video clip shows Vikas Mahante, a look-alike of PM Narendra Modi visiting the Vidhan Bhavan during the Maharashtra State Assembly's monsoon session. The video also shows Vikas Mahante shaking hands with Maharashtra Congress Legislative Party (CLP) Leader Balasaheb Thorat and other leaders present at the Vidhan Bhavan. Don't believe us, have a look. Monsoon Session of Maharashtra Legislature Begins Today.

PM Modi Look Alike In Maharashtra Assembly

PM Narendra Modi looks alike man whose name is Vikas Mahante visits Vidhan Bhavan during Maharashtra state assembly’s monsoon session and shake hands with Maharashtra Congress Legislative party (CLP) Leader Balasaheb Thorat & other leaders. pic.twitter.com/FnxU3LiwU5 — Sudhir Suryawanshi (@ss_suryawanshi) July 28, 2023

