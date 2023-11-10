Prime Minister Narendra Modi met United State’s Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken and Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin on Friday, November 10. Defence Minsiter Rajnath Singh was also present with PM Modi at the occasion. In a recent tweet, PM Modi shared pics of his meeting his Blinken and Austin. The caption of the tweet read, “The ‘2+2’ Format is a key enabler for further strengthening the India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership. Our shared belief in democracy, pluralism and the rule of law underpins our mutually beneficial cooperation in diverse sectors. The India-US partnership is truly a force for global good.” National Ayurveda Day 2023: PM Narendra Modi Highlights Importance of Ayurveda, Says ‘An Occasion to Salute Innovators and Practitioners Who Are Blending Ancient Knowledge With Modernity’.

PM Narendra Modi Meets Antony Blinken and Lloyd Austin

