On January 15, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to X to announce a positive and productive conversation with President of Russia Vladimir Putin, reinforcing the robust Special & Privileged Strategic Partnership between India and Russia. In his tweet, PM Modi wrote, "We discussed various positive developments in our Special & Privileged Strategic Partnership and agreed to chalk out a roadmap for future initiatives. We also had a useful exchange of views on various regional and global issues, including Russia’s Presidency of the BRICS." PM Narendra Modi Releases First Instalment of PM-JANMAN for Pucca Homes to One Lakh Beneficiaries (Watch Video).

PM Narendra Modi, Russia President Vladimir Putin Engages in Positive Talks

Had a good conversation with President Putin. We discussed various positive developments in our Special & Privileged Strategic Partnership and agreed to chalk out a roadmap for future initiatives. We also had a useful exchange of views on various regional and global issues,… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 15, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)