According to reports, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is not expected to attend the upcoming G7 Summit in Canada, which could be his first time missing the high-profile event in six years. According to media-cited sources, the Indian government attempted, but failed, to obtain an invitation for Modi behind closed doors. According to reports, Modi is unlikely to attend the summit even if an invitation is sent out at the last minute. Leaders from the most developed economies in the world gather at the G7 Summit, which Canada is hosting this year. Despite not being a member of the G7, India has received numerous invitations as a guest country in recent years. Modi's attendance at prior summits has demonstrated India's increasing international involvement. G7 Summit 2024: From Human-Centric AI to Green Era, PM Narendra Modi Leaves Key Message for G7 Leaders.

PM Narendra Modi Unlikely To Attend G7 Summit for First Time in 6 Years

New Delhi did try to wrangle an invite for Modi, it seems but failed to get one. That's what the ToI is hinting at. pic.twitter.com/Q7mAMqjk8u — Sushant Singh (@SushantSin) June 2, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)