Shiv Sena UBT MP Priyanka Chaturvedi cast her vote for the Maharashtra assembly elections 2024 today, November 20. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Priyanka Chaturvedi shared a picture of her flashing her inked picture. "Mashaal supremacy! MVA victory!" she captioned the post. However, Chaturvedi, who was seen wearing a camel-coloured Burberry brand t-shirt, was trolled by netizens for wearing luxury brand clothes on polling day. A few X users claimed that the Burberry t-shirt Priyanka Chaturvedi wore was worth INR 30,000. Taking to the comments section of her post, one user said, "How many votes can you get if you cashify the Burberry t shirt?" while a second user said, "From Burberry T-shirt to Tory Burch shoes. Looks like "Maha Vikas" is benefiting only a select few." A third user said that there was no need to show how rich she was. Reacting to the trolls, Priyanka Chaturvedi said that she was happy that her picture helped so many BJP people to achieve their INR 2 tweet target today. "I promise I won't let your trolling shop close in the future too :-)," she tweeted. ‘What Were the Secrets They Were Trying To Hide?’: Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi Questions Badlapur Sexual Assault Accused Akshay Shinde’s Encounter (Watch Video).

Mashaal supremacy! MVA victory! Says Priyanka Chaturvedi

X User Reacts to Priyanka Chaturvedi's Burberry T-Shirt Post

How many votes can you get if you cashify the Burberry t shirt? — Dr. Devashish Palkar (@psychidiaries) November 20, 2024

'Looks Like "Maha Vikas" Is Benefiting Only a Select Few'

From Burberry T-shirt to Tory Burch shoes. Looks like "Maha Vikas" is benefiting only a select few. — Nyaksha (@AstuteNyaksha) November 20, 2024

No Need To Show How Rich You Are, Says Netizen

No need to show how rich you are — 🇯​🇴​🇭​🇳​🇾​ 🇿​🇮​🇩 ♥️ (@Johny_mera_name) November 20, 2024

X User Asks Question Over Dharavi Slum

29000 ka tshirt aur kehte hai dharavi slum rehna chaahiye pic.twitter.com/LGhafQUkqU — Aadesh (@TheAadeshParab) November 20, 2024

Shiv Sena (UBT) Leader Reacts Trolls, Attacks BJP

मेरी एक फोटो ने कितने सारे भाजपाई लोगों के २₹ ट्वीट टारगेट को पूरा करने में आज मदद की हैं, अत्यंत ख़ुशी हुई। आने वाले समय में भी वादा है आपकी ट्रॉलिंग की दुकान बंद नहीं होने दूँगी :-) — Priyanka Chaturvedi🇮🇳 (@priyankac19) November 20, 2024

