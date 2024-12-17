Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi made a statement in Parliament on December 17 by carrying a bag with the message, “We stand with the Hindus and Christians of Bangladesh.” This comes a day after she was seen with a bag reading “Palestine.” Priyanka Gandhi led a protest by Congress MPs on Parliament premises, highlighting alleged atrocities against Hindus and Christians in Bangladesh. Known for using her bags to convey symbolic messages, her gesture drew attention to the issue while showcasing solidarity with minority communities. Priyanka Gandhi Expresses Solidarity by Carrying Bag With ‘Palestine’ Inscribed on It, Turns Heads in Parliament (See Pic).

Priyanka Gandhi Shows Support for Bangladesh Minorities with Message on Handbag

