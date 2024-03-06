A shocking incident of rape and murder has come to light from Puducherry where a missing school girl is suspected to have been raped and killed. The police today, March 6, retrieved the body of a nine-year-old girl child who went missing a few days ago from a drain near her house in Muthialpet block in the union territory. Reacting to the news, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said the brutality that happened to a 9-year-old girl in Puducherry has shocked everyone. In his post, the Congress leader said that the safety and respect for women is the identity of a developed nation. Puducherry Shocker: Body of School Girl Who Went Missing Found in Drain, Police Suspect Rape and Murder; BJP Leader Khushbu Sundar Expresses Shock.

Safety and Respect for Women Is the Identity of a Developed Nation

पुदुचेरी में 9 वर्षीय बच्ची के साथ हुई दरिंदगी ने सभी को झकझोर कर रख दिया है। आखिर देश में बेटियों के साथ अपराध की घटनाएं लगातार बढ़ती क्यों चली जा रही हैं? 2022 में ही महिलाओं के साथ 4.5 लाख आपराधिक घटनायें हुईं, जिसमें 31 हजार मामले सिर्फ रेप के थे। उत्तराखण्ड में सड़क पर… — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) March 6, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)