The forward-deployed BSF troops in Amritsar district recently observed one suspected person in the area ahead of the border fence on Wednesday, March 6, 2024. According to news agency ANI, the troops on duty immediately challenged and apprehended him near the border fence. The apprehended person, who is a Pakistani national, has been handed over to the Punjab Police for further investigation, and the matter is being investigated from all angles. Further details are awaited. Punjab: Border Security Force Arrests 16-Year-Old Pakistani National From Tarn Taran District, Mobile Phone and Pak Currency Recovered.

BSF Arrests Pakistani National in Amritsar

Punjab | On 5th March, forward-deployed BSF troops in district Amritsar observed one suspected person in the area ahead of the border fence. The troops on duty immediately challenged and apprehended him near the border fence. The apprehended person who is a Pakistani national has… pic.twitter.com/kbsSAXKvCe — ANI (@ANI) March 6, 2024

