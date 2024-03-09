Two of the three Councillors from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Poonam Devi and Neha Musawat, who joined the Bharatiya Janta Party last month returned to the AAP on Saturday, March 9, 2024. The two councilors, along with Gurcharan Kala, joined the BJP in the presence of party National General Secretary Vinod Tawde in Delhi on February 18. Pawan Sehrawat, AAP Councillor, Joins BJP Ahead of MCD Standing Committee Polls.

Councillors Poonam Devi and Neha Musawat Return to AAP

#WATCH | Three Aam Aadmi Party Chandigarh councillors Punam Devi, Neha Musawat, and Gurcharan Kala joined the BJP in the presence of party National General Secretary Vinod Tawde, in Delhi. pic.twitter.com/icgDDMbdi1 — ANI (@ANI) February 18, 2024

