Rahul gandhi today explained why he was not wearing a sweater even as north india is reeling under cold wave. Rahul Gandhi said that when he starts shivering, then he will think of wearing a sweater. Rahul Gandhi also said that the Bharat Jodo Yatra has been received warmly in all the states it has covered so far. Bharat Jodo Yatra is Not to Project Rahul Gandhi as PM Candidate for 2024 Lok Sabha Elections, Says Congress Leader Jairam Ramesh

Watch Video:

#WATCH | When yatra reached MP,it was mildly cold. Three poor children came to me in torn shirts, they were shivering when I held them.That day, I decided until I shiver I will only be wearing t-shirt. When I start shivering & feel cold I would think to wear sweater: Rahul Gandhi pic.twitter.com/aCudG8swTQ — ANI (@ANI) January 9, 2023

