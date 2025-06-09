Meghalaya Police on Monday, June 9, announced a major breakthrough in the murder case of Indore man Raja Raghuvanshi, who went missing in the East Khasi Hills district in May 2025. The Meghalaya Police credited sustained investigative efforts and multi-state coordination in cracking the Raja Raghuvanshi Murder Case. In an official statement, police confirmed the arrest of three individuals, two from Indore and one from Lalitpur, Uttar Pradesh, in connection with the case. "These arrests mark a decisive development in unravelling the circumstances surrounding the tragic death of Raja Raghuvanshi and the subsequent disappearance of his wife, Sonam Raghuvanshi," the official statement added. Indore Couple Missing Case Twist: Sonam Raghuvanshi Held for Orchestrating Murder of Her Husband During Honeymoon in Meghalaya, Her Mother Says, ‘Want To Know Who Killed Raja’.

Raja Raghuvanshi Murder Case

