In a disturbing incident that unfolded in Jaisinghpura village, Jaipur, two Rajasthan Police officials were suspended on Wednesday for assaulting a man in front of his son. The police team was investigating a domestic violence case filed by a woman named Dimple against her husband, Chiranji Lal. Upon arrival at the village, Dimple attempted to break the lock of Lal’s home, only to find it empty. However, when Lal and his family arrived and resisted the forceful entry, a heated argument ensued. This escalated into a physical altercation between Lal’s family and the police, resulting in Lal being thrashed by the police. A video capturing the incident shows three policemen pinning Lal to the ground while his minor son pleads with them, even touching their feet, begging them to release his father. The video quickly went viral on social media, leading to the suspension of two police officials by the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) of Jaipur West, Amit Kumar. Agra: Man Beaten to Death With Stones in Dispute During Holi Celebration, Disturbing Video of Murder Surfaces.

Cops Thrash Man in Jaipur

Jaipur: Police brutally beating Chiranjilal while his son pleaded for mercy & then arrested 4 members of the family and took them to the police station. Chiranjilal, a CA in a private company, was trying to stop his separated wife from breaking into their home. pic.twitter.com/kffveVoE3V — Pagan 🚩 (@paganhindu) April 18, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)