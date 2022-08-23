In a shocking incident from Rajasthan's Sawai Madhopur area, a government school teacher was suspended for allegedly molesting girl students. The Khijoori school principal has stated that strict action will be taken against the accused as the probe is underway.

Check ANI's tweet:

Rajasthan | Government school teacher suspended for alleged molestation of girl students in Sawai Madhopur An inquiry will be conducted into this matter and strict action will be taken: Principal, Govt Sr Sec School, Khijoori pic.twitter.com/KJZdq3yJqE — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) August 23, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)