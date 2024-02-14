In a significant move, the Congress party unveiled its list of candidates for the Rajya Sabha Biennial elections on Wednesday, February 14. Sonia Gandhi will contest from Rajasthan, while Abhishek Manu Singhvi is nominated from Himachal Pradesh, Dr Akhilesh Prasad Singh from Bihar, and Chandrakant Handore from Maharashtra. Rajya Sabha Elections 2024: BJP Announces Second List of Candidates for RS Polls; Check Complete List.

Congress Candidates for Rajya Sabha Elections 2024

Congress releases a list of candidates for the Rajya Sabha Biennial elections. Sonia Gandhi from Rajasthan Abhishek Manu Singhvi from Himachal Pradesh pic.twitter.com/lXFCvMXgZp — ANI (@ANI) February 14, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)