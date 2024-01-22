In a heartening display of communal harmony, a Muslim youth distributed sweets to Hindus during the grand ceremony held at Nizam College Grounds in Hyderabad. The event was organised in conjunction with the pran pratishtha festivities of Ayodhya’s Sri Ram Temple. A video of the incident has surfaced on social media which shows the youth distributing sweets to people present in the ground. Ayodhya Ram Temple Illuminated With Dazzling Lights After Pran Pratishtha Ceremony (Watch Video).

Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha

