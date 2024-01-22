Dignitaries from various sectors grace Ayodhya as industrialist Anil Ambani, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, Bharti Enterprises Chairman Sunil Bharti Mittal, former Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu, and UP Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya arrive at Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple to partake in the much-anticipated Pran Pratishtha ceremony of Ram Lalla. The convergence of these influential personalities highlights the significance of the Ram Temple Consecration Ceremony, scheduled for January 22, a day that is poised to be etched in history. Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust: All About the Trust That Has Been Entrusted the Responsibility of Construction and Management of Ram Mandir.

Industrialist Anil Ambani

#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh: Industrialist Anil Ambani arrives at Shri Ram Janmaboomi Temple in Ayodhya to attend the Pran Pratishtha ceremony. pic.twitter.com/1YrbKlUOCg — ANI (@ANI) January 22, 2024

RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat

#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat arrives at Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya to attend the Ram Temple Pran Pratishtha ceremony#RamMandirPranPrathistha pic.twitter.com/4RGfCK7Whe — ANI (@ANI) January 22, 2024

Bharti Enterprises Chairman Sunil Bharti Mittal

#WATCH | Founder and Chairman of Bharti Enterprises, Sunil Bharti Mittal at the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya to attend the Ram Temple Pran Pratishtha ceremony#RamMandirPranPrathistha pic.twitter.com/8vdiCblVKo — ANI (@ANI) January 22, 2024

Former Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu

#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh: Former Andhra Pradesh CM and TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu arrives at Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya to attend the Ram Temple Pran Pratishtha ceremony #RamMandirPranPrathistha pic.twitter.com/cIUK3sp7WP — ANI (@ANI) January 22, 2024

UP Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya

#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya arrives at Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya to attend the Ram Temple Pran Pratishtha ceremony #RamMandirPranPrathistha pic.twitter.com/8nsutZMpWf — ANI (@ANI) January 22, 2024

