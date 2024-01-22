Dignitaries from various sectors grace Ayodhya as industrialist Anil Ambani, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, Bharti Enterprises Chairman Sunil Bharti Mittal, former Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu, and UP Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya arrive at Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple to partake in the much-anticipated Pran Pratishtha ceremony of Ram Lalla. The convergence of these influential personalities highlights the significance of the Ram Temple Consecration Ceremony, scheduled for January 22, a day that is poised to be etched in history. Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust: All About the Trust That Has Been Entrusted the Responsibility of Construction and Management of Ram Mandir.

Industrialist Anil Ambani

RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat

Bharti Enterprises Chairman Sunil Bharti Mittal

 Former Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu

 UP Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)