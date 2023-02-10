Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday took a dig at the opposition during his speech in the Rajya Sabha. After PM Modi's speech, Union Minister and RPI leader Ramdas Athawale said a poem praising the Prime Minister. Athawale took a poetic dig at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi through his words and even extended support to PM Modi's speech in the Rajya Sabha. In his poem, the RPI leader said, "Congress walon jitni badani hai utni badao daadi, lekin Modi ji ki bahut hi hai majboot body... Congress ki kaisi chalegi unke saamne gaadi? (Congressmen may grow their beards but PM Modi has a strong body...How could Congress may their way)". Later, Athawale hailed PM Modi and said, "Modi ji aadmi hai khaas (special), isliye unke saat hai Ramdas (thus, Ramdas stands with him)." Rahul Gandhi Will Never Get A Chance to Become the PM of India, Says Union Minister Ramdas Athawale.

Ramdas Athawale Makes Rajya Sabha MPs Burst Into Laughter

