The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) office in Mumbai received a bomb threat via email on December 13, warning of an attack on the building. The email, written in Russian, threatened to blow up the RBI premises. Mumbai Police have registered a case against unknown individuals at Mata Ramabai Marg (MRA Marg) police station. The investigation into the matter is currently underway, with authorities working to trace the source of the threat. The police have assured that appropriate measures are being taken to ensure the safety and security of the RBI building. RBI To Maintain Continuity and Stability in Policy Matters, Says New Reserve Bank of India Governor Sanjay Malhotra.

RBI Office Gets Bomb Threat

