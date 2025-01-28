Senior Congress leader Sam Pitroda has sparked controversy with his remarks on illegal Bangladeshi immigration, stating, "If they want to come here, even illegally, let them come. We should include everybody." As Chairman of the Indian Overseas Congress and a close aide of Rahul Gandhi, Pitroda emphasised compassion over restrictions, adding, "If we have to suffer a little bit, it’s okay." He criticised the government's strict stance on illegal migrants, urging a focus on broader issues like global warming. His comments come as the contentious immigration debate gains traction ahead of the February 5 Delhi Assembly elections, drawing sharp political reactions. The video of Pitroda’s remarks has since gone viral. Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge Asks if Taking Dip in Ganga Ends Poverty, Says BJP Leaders ‘Competing for Cameras’ After Amit Shah’s Visit to Maha Kumbh Mela 2025.

‘We Should Include Everbody’: Sam Pitroda on Illegal Bangladeshi Immigration

🚨On Illegal Bangladeshis Entering India, Senior Congress Leader Sam Pitroda Says: 'If they want to come here, even illegally, let them come. We should include everybody. If we have to suffer a little bit, it's okay.' Your opinion? pic.twitter.com/hKumtOBCG3 — Janta Journal (@JantaJournal) January 27, 2025

