A Lord Shiva temple in Sambhal’s Khaggu Sarai area, closed since 1978, has been reopened as part of a police-led anti-encroachment drive. Vishnu Sharan Rastogi, patron of the Nagar Hindu Sabha, confirmed the reopening. According to Additional SP Shrish Chandra, unauthorized constructions around the temple had encroached on the site, which has now been cleared. Action will be taken against those responsible for the encroachments. The temple, housing idols of Lord Shiva and Lord Hanuman, also has an ancient well nearby. Officials noted that Hindu families had left the area decades ago for unspecified reasons. Sambhal: Massive Electricity Theft Found in Houses and Religious Sites in Uttar Pradesh, Inspections Underway (Watch Videos).

Lord Shiva Temple Reopens After 46 Years Amid Anti-Encroachment Drive

#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh: A temple has been reopened in Sambhal. Patron of Nagar Hindu Sabha, Vishnu Sharan Rastogi claims that the temple has been re-opened after 1978. pic.twitter.com/UQdzODtuYa — ANI (@ANI) December 14, 2024

#WATCH | Sambhal, UP: DM Sambhal, Dr Rajender Pensiya says, "When we were carrying out a campaign against the electricity theft in the area, we found a temple which was encroached. We are cleaning the temple and a ramp was constructed upon the ancient well...When we lifted the… pic.twitter.com/Ud1FCHGQLJ — ANI (@ANI) December 14, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)