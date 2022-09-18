Chandigarh University has announced holiday for September 19 and September 20 citing some “unavoidable reasons.” Protests have erupted in the university following the major controversy surrounding the video leak incident. It is alleged that a girl student recorded videos of her hostel mates and shared those with someone outside the university, who made them viral on social media. The accused girl has since been arrested.

Check Tweet:

September 19th & 20th to be non-teaching days for students in #ChandigarhUniversity "due to some unavoidable reasons." pic.twitter.com/RdN7mTeI3i — ANI (@ANI) September 18, 2022

