A man who had gone to his in-laws to bring back his wife was held hostage, chained to an electric pole and thrashed in Uttar Pradesh's Shamli. A disturbing video of the incident has surfaced on social media. The video shows the victim chained to a pole and being beaten by his in-laws. Reportedly, before thrashing him, the in-laws took the victim to Bihar, where they held him hostage. The victim's family reached Bihar after getting the information and rescued him. The police have launched a probe after receiving the complaint. UP Shocker: Woman Consumes Poison at Collectorate in Shamli, Seeks Action Against Live-In Partner Who Refused To Marry Her.

Man Gone To Bring Back Wife Held Hostage, Beaten

