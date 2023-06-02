On the occasion of the 350th anniversary of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's coronation, PM Narendra Modi said, “When Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's coronation took place, it carried the slogan of Swaraj. Shivaji was a great soldier as well as a great administrator. He ended the mindset of slavery.” On June 6, 1674, the Maratha warrior king was crowned at the fort from which he had established 'Hindavi-Swaraj', or the self-rule of Hindus. Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Coronation Anniversary 2023: RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat Attends Celebrations to Mark Shivrajyabhishek Din in Nagpur (See Pics).

PM Modi Extends Greetings on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Coronation Anniversary 2023

