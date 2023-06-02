On the occasion of the 350th anniversary of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's coronation, RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat takes part in festivities in Nagpur. On June 6, 1674, the Maratha warrior king was crowned at the fort from which he had established 'Hindavi-Swaraj', or the self-rule of Hindus. Shivrajyabhishek Din 2023 Images & Wishes in Marathi: HD Wallpapers, Banners and Quotes To Share on the Coronation Day of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat Takes Part in Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's Coronation

