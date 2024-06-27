In a startling incident, diners were sent into a frenzy as a snake made an unexpected appearance at a popular hotel located on Pune's DP Road. The viral video capturing the moment shows the reptile slithering close to a customer’s feet during a family dinner. The encounter led to a significant uproar among the patrons. As per the report, the proximity of many hotels along DP Road to a riverbed is believed to contribute to such wildlife encounters. It was not immediately known whether the snake was venomous or not. Snake Attack: Minor Girl Dies After Being Bitten by Snake in Raigad Village, Activists Allege Death Happened Due to Lack of Anti-Snake Venom Injections.

Snake at Pune Hotel

A video from a hotel on DP Road in Pune has gone viral, showing a snake entering the premises where customers were dining. The incident occurred as the snake emerged near a customer's feet during a family dinner, causing considerable commotion. This incident has raised concerns… pic.twitter.com/27sFODE6r1 — Pune Mirror (@ThePuneMirror) June 27, 2024

