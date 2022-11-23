During campaigning for the Gujarat Assembly Elections 2022, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and MP Raghav Chadha compared the terror of Sholay movie's villian Gabbar Singh to his party leader and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. A video of Chadha comparing Kejriwal to Gabbar Singh has gone viral on social media. In the video, Chadha gives a reference to the movie's popular dialogue and says, "When a corrupt person cries miles away from Gujarat, his mother says, son go to sleep, otherwise Kejriwal will come." He also went on to say that Arvind Kejriwal was born to end corruption and curb rising prices. "It is clearly visible from the unprecedented support of the people that change is about to come in Gujarat," he said. Russia Declared 'State Sponsor of Terrorism' by European Parliament Over Ukraine War.

Raghav Chadha Compares Arvind Kejriwal to Gabbar Singh

